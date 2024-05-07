Shoalhaven misses out on $2m for much-needed sports pavilion

Shoalhaven Council's urgency in cutting projects to balance its books has resulted in the community missing out on $2 million.
Among the list of projects put on hold in March was the Bob Proudfoot Pavilion at Sanctuary Point's Francis Ryan Reserve.
At the time councillors were told the unfunded cost of the pavilion was $1.4 million
However an application had been lodged for a State Government grant for the project, and in recent days Sports Minister Steve Kamper signed off on a $2 million contribution.
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, said the money would now be allocated to other projects away from the Shoalhaven.
She said Shoalhaven Council notified the State Government only last week that the project was not proceeding.
By then the decision had already been made to provide a State Government grant, Ms Butler said.
"It was already decided before the application was withdrawn," she said.
Ms Butler said the situation left her shaking her head in disbelief.
"It's really sad that the Shoalhaven will miss out on these opportunities that we've needed for years, and now the community's missed out again," she said.
"I'll have to go to the minister and say that project's now dead in the water."
Before the last state election Ms Butler took Shadow Sports Minister Julia Finn to the Frances Ryan Reserve to talk about the pavilion's importance.
It had been lauded as a building that would provide the community with much-needed modern facilities.
The design included multiple change rooms, a kiosk, storage space for sporting clubs, dedicated referee change rooms, public amenities and a communications box.
When the pavilion's design was put on public exhibition in 2021, Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the building would be "a fantastic addition to the Sanctuary Point community".
"This pavilion will provide the community with state-of-the-art facilities, allowing all sport users to enjoy a safe and modern space when preparing for a match," Cr Findley said.
