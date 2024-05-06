Jervis Bay Marine Rescue pulls three boys from the water off Barfleur Beach

Jervis Bay Marine Rescue has saved three boys who were blown out to sea off Vincentia's Barfleur Beach on Monday, May 6.
The three boys, aged between 10 and 13, were visiting from New Zealand with family.
Two of the boys were in a kayak, the other on a stand up paddleboard, as they paddled in an area that was well protected from the wind.
"Unfortunately they ventured a little too far and got caught by the wind which carried them further away from shore," said Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey.
He said Marine Rescue's radio operators got a call for assistance about 11am when the boys were stranded about 900 metres from shore after losing their paddles in the strong wind.
"We got sucked out to sea and then lost our oars and we were stranded," said 13-year-old Rocco.
"We waited for someone to come and we stayed warm" by "cuddling up and getting down in the canoe", he said.
Mum Maraea was relieved when her sons were returned to shore safe and well by Jervis Bay 20.
"I'm just so grateful that they're back on land and that they all stayed together," she said.
"I'm really grateful for your crew as well for getting in there, rescuing them and bringing them back to us safely."
Inspector Massey said the rescue was carried out in consultation with NSW Police Marine Area Command.
"A Navy chopper also provided aerial support." he said.
"Jervis Bay 20 pulled the three boys out of the water and assessed them before returning them to family at Barfleur Beach.
"They were all uninjured and grateful for the assistance by the volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Jervis Bay."
Inspector Massey said the boys did the right thing.
"They were all wearing lifejackets, they stayed with their craft and close together which is exactly what people should do if they find themselves needing assistance offshore," he said.
