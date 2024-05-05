Classic show pays tribute to musical greats who left us too soon

Rock music is littered with a constellation of shooting stars who burned brightly before disappearing at the age of 27.
The likes of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain are members of the infamous 27 Club.
And their music is being brought back to life at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 10, when The 27 Club performs.
Winner of the Adelaide Fringe Best Music Award in 2021 and declared "electrifying and magnetic by Glam Adelaide in 2022, The 27 Club is a salute to the rock icons who left us too early.
The performance features music and stories about the stars who were the voices of their generation but left us at the age of 27.
The musicians that make up The 27 Club band include Australian rock icons Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus), Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah, Bob Evans) with Carla Lippis (Mondo Psycho) and Dusty Lee Stephensen (Wanderers).
Singer and guitarist Sarah McLeod is pumped to bring the show to the Shoalhaven.
She said the best thing about The 27 Club was "The music - every song is a banger and the band we play with sits so smoothly in the pocket it's a joy to sing over.
"We have so much fun performing this show, the cast really knows how to put on a high-octane performance and the crowd is right there with us, singing, crying, laughing, dancing...the show delivers on all fronts."
McLeod likened the show to "a live rockumentary with awesome music, projections and stories".
"Everyone has their favourite 27 Club artist, but everyone loves the mix of songs.
"The show also has a huge heart and that's what makes it special," she said.
"We put it all out there to honour the 27 Club artists and although some of these artists are all quite different, the songs flow really well and are super entertaining."
The Entertainment Centre invites rock fans to 'come as you are' to this spectacular celebration of the legends who will forever be 27 and the legacy they left behind.
As a fun audience interaction before the show, the cast is looking for help to decorate the stage like a grungy student house from the 70s, 80s or 90s.
You can check out the Entertainment Centre Facebook page for more details on how you can donate an item and maybe even score a free ticket to the show!
For bookings check out shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call 4429 5757.
