Man to face Nowra Court over shooting near Batemans Bay

A man is due to face Nowra Local Court today (Monday, May 6) after being charged over a shooting at Denham's Beach earlier this year.
The man arrested at Bomaderry is the second person charged over the incident.
Police were called following reports of shots fired near Beach Road, Denhams Beach, about 6km south-east of Batemans Bay, about 3.30pm on Friday, January 12.
A sawn-off firearm was seized and taken for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, police attended a home on Mulgen Crescent Bomaderry, about 4pm on Friday May 3.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Nowra Police Station.
He was charged with firing a firearm in a manner likely injure persons/property, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, possessing a shortened firearm without authority, using or supplying a stolen firearm or firearm part, and possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit authority.
He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Saturday May 4, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court on Monday May 6.
