Food festival launch offers a taste of the delectable delights to come

Six weeks of food, feasting and amazing flavours got off to a delicious start in Milton on Tuesday, April 30.
The Shoalhaven Food Network's Autumn Celebration of Food kicked off with the industry launch at The Altar Bar, with about 130 guests enjoying a night of incredible dishes that held plenty of promise about what was to come.
A total of 70 events have been organised over the food festival's six weeks - with some already sold out.
They range from classes to explorations of food from all over the world, from a moving feast to different eateries putting their offerings and reputations on the line while battling it out for supremacy.
The full itinerary of events can be found here.
And while the festival continues to build the Shoalhaven's reputation as a foodie destination, NSW Tourism Minister John Graham said the celebration showed how the Shoalhaven was "a very, very special place".
He was particularly impressed by the number of Ulladulla High School students serving food at the event, part of the Shoalhaven Food Network's partnership with several local schools to introduce students to the range of career options offered in hospitality.
Those students will be working at many of the festival's events.
Mr Graham said the students were "a real investment in the future of tourism and hospitality in this region".
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, went a step further in her comments.
"This event is so important not just for our businesses, but to link in with our schools as we have seen tonight, and train the next generation," she said.
Ms Butler said the Shoalhaven's hospitality landscape had changed dramatically in the past 10 years, with the return of chefs who had trained locally before heading off and working in many of the world's top restaurants.
While local residents enjoyed having so many top class food and beverage options, Ms Butler said the Autumn Celebration of Food was a way of ensuring the businesses remained viable and able to cater for local as well as tourists.
An example of the quality of food available in the Shoalhaven was seen during the launch.
Guests were treated to an amazing array of dishes as the southern Shoalhaven's chefs showed off their skills and creativity, including hiramasa kingfish crudo, choux pastry filled with pecorino custard, lemon myrtle gin and tonic oysters, rolled labneh and Turkish apricot balls dipped in pistachio dukkah, hibachi grilled lamb, creamy garlic prawn arancini, crispy chicken and vegetable tacos, along with the most amazing version of potato scallops.
They were followed by doughnuts, frangipane tarts, lemon meringue, chocolate tarts and locally made chocolates.
Much more is on offer during the events of the next six weeks.
