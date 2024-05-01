South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

A tight defence and only one goal scored during Illaroo vs Basin over the weekend

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illaroo's Alex Corsaro, Basin's Ben Wright and Illaroo's Oliver Woods. Picture by Tamara Lee
Illaroo's Alex Corsaro, Basin's Ben Wright and Illaroo's Oliver Woods. Picture by Tamara Lee

It was a close game full of heavy defence between football clubs the Illaroo Kangaroos and St Georges Basin Dragons over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.