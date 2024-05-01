A tight defence and only one goal scored during Illaroo vs Basin over the weekend

It was a close game full of heavy defence between football clubs the Illaroo Kangaroos and St Georges Basin Dragons over the weekend.
Teams battled it out at Sharman Park, North Nowra with the only goal of the game scored in the 55th minute by Illaroo's Ben Green (number 9).
Illaroo Kangaroos Coach Josh Francis said Basin played a great defence throughout and it was a tight game.
"It was a tight contest, both teams went at it and we were quite depleted with three of our regulars out," Mr Francis said.
"But for the boys that were called into play, I was pretty happy with how they performed, especially Josh Woods."
Missing in action for the Kangaroos was Luke Nolan who was fresh out of hand surgery on Tuesday, from an injury obtained in a match against Milton Ulladulla the week prior.
Hayden Strand and Sam Swan were also absent at the weekends game, but reserve players stood up to the challenge and Mr Francis said they did not disappoint.
"They're all a real credit to the sport this year, they are first grade quality players who came into the line up and they all performed really well," he said.
"The sport depth this year is just going to be a massive and it's a credit to us and a credit to the boys, we had a big pre-season which we started just before Christmas."
Stand out moments Mr Franics said, was Mr Green's his first goal back with the club after an extended hiatus, the only goal for the game.
"It's Ben's first time back to club in 10 years, it's great to have him back," Mr Francis said.
"Our man of the match was Jarvis Strand, he's been playing out of position and has been moved back to centre back, but he's just such a quality player."
Mr Francis didn't discount the efforts made by St Georges Basin either, as he said the team's back line and mid field defence was firm.
"They were very strong and hard to break down," he said.
"I was very impressed with Basin, they're a tough team and have been for years, and it really put us under the pump."
Three games into the season already Illaroo are yet to face a loss, with two wins and a draw.
