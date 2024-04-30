A lost dog tag and a coincidental discovery amazed a local Greenwell Point family

Fourteen-year-old Ripley Thornett was walking with friends through Greenwell Point, when a chance find latched onto his shoe and took him by surprise.
He heard a jingling and felt something attach onto his sneaker.
"There was something digging into my shoe, and when I looked down I saw it was a dog collar tag and picked it up and saw it had my name on it," Ripley said.
With some light teasing from friends who suggested he should start barking, Ripley went home and spoke to his mum Rachael Thornett, who was blown away by the ordeal.
"I took it home and showed mum and she just went crazy about it," Ripley said.
Mrs Thornett called the number on the tag and spoke with dog owners Kath and Roger, who said their Ripley was a 12-year-old rescue dog from the area who was now sporting a brand new name tag.
"Kath said they'd lost it a couple of days ago and despite attempts to find it, it couldn't be found," she said.
"And I said, well the interesting part of it is that that's actually my son's name.
"The actual ring was like a hook so it had actually hooked onto his shoe or otherwise he would never have seen it."
