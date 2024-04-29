Prepare for a world of pure imagination with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

"There is no life I know to compare with pure imagination," according to the title character in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory .
And imaginations will be let loose when the Albatross Musical Theatre Company brings the story to life on the stage.
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is set to delight audiences during the next school holidays, with six performances from July 12 to 21.
The world of pure imagination will feature amazing sets, live music and an energetic cast - including two children who will take turns to play the role of Charlie.
"The casting process is always tough and for the Charlie character both these children gave outstanding auditions for the role, so we decided to cast them both," said director Tylah Heany.
The children, Ahliya Pavitt and Rylee Williams, are excited to be sharing this fabulous role and playing alongside Paul Fraser as Grandpa Joe and Josif Jovanovski as Willy Wonka.
Ahliya, who by her own admission has been singing before she could talk, last performed in the AMTC production of The Sound of Music as Marta.
Rylee was also in The Sound of Music as Kurt, and has performed in a number of junior shows, including his last role as Olaf in Frozen Jr, for which he received a Canberra Area Theatre Award for Best Youth Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.
Tickets are on sale now at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Shows are at 7.30pm on Fridays and Saturday, July 12, 13, 19 and 20, along with matinees at 2pm on Sundays July 14 and 21.
To book, visit the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre Box Office in Nowra, call 4429 5757 or book online at shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.