Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Tara Distillery's Ben Stephenson will host a guided tasting event exploring the history of the long time hidden Australian and Irish spirit, Poitn. The evening will take attendees on a journey through the history of distilling the spirit in the Shoalhaven and the process of how it is made. They will then be shown through a tasting of modern Irish and Australlian varieties, including Tara Distillery's own celebrated "The Exile". Presented as part of the Shoalhaven Food Network's Autumn Celebration of Food, bookings are essential.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
A battle between Burton Street favourites in Vincentia, Albert N Miso and Pheobe's Kitchen will showcase a six-course middle eastern inspired menu where customers will decide the best dishes, crowning the 2024 Best of Burton winner. Bookings are essential as tickets are limited to the evening event.
The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Winter Market is held at the picturesque maritime museum in Huskisson, on the first Saturday of each month. There's live music and the Whaler's Bar will be operating, offering local wine and beer, with stalls to wander around full of arts, crafts, fresh produce and homewares between 10am and 1pm.
May 7
Following a sell out 2022 Australia tour, The World of Musicals in Concert is coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre with an all new show for a theatrical experience the whole family can enjoy. Featuring a world-class ensemble multi-talented artists, they'll perform some of the best hits, including 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Les Miserables' to 'Guys & Dolls' and 'South Pacific' and many more. Tickets can be booked online and the evening goes from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
