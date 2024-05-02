Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Following a sell out 2022 Australia tour, The World of Musicals in Concert is coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre with an all new show for a theatrical experience the whole family can enjoy. Featuring a world-class ensemble multi-talented artists, they'll perform some of the best hits, including 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Les Miserables' to 'Guys & Dolls' and 'South Pacific' and many more. Tickets can be booked online and the evening goes from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

