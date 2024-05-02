South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 2 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tara Distillery. Picture by Take Five Photography
Tara Distillery. Picture by Take Five Photography

Poitn - the Illicit History of Distilling in the Shoalhaven

May 3

Tara Distillery's Ben Stephenson will host a guided tasting event exploring the history of the long time hidden Australian and Irish spirit, Poitn. The evening will take attendees on a journey through the history of distilling the spirit in the Shoalhaven and the process of how it is made. They will then be shown through a tasting of modern Irish and Australlian varieties, including Tara Distillery's own celebrated "The Exile". Presented as part of the Shoalhaven Food Network's Autumn Celebration of Food, bookings are essential.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.