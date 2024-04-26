Pinch points to avoid on holiday drive home from South Coast

Several South Coast roads are expected to be congested as people return home from the school holidays.
Transport for NSW has identified several pinch points on the Princes Highway through Nowra and Jervis Bay, as well as on the Hume Motorway at Pheasants Nest.
Motorists travelling through Ulladulla this weekend can also expect to find congestion over the weekend.
"Please allow extra time to get to your destination and pack plenty of patience," Transport for NSW Acting Chief Customer Officer Roger Weeks said.
"Avoiding peak times can help you end your holiday in a positive way. We will be monitoring traffic at known pinch points and implementing arrangements as required, but motorists should still prepare for delays.
"With more people on the road, it is really important drivers stick to the speed limit and make sure they're well rested.
"If you feel tired while driving or experience any of the early warning signs of fatigue such as yawning, restlessness or sore eyes, pull over in a safe place, stretch your legs and have a rest."
Double demerits remain in place until midnight on Sunday, April 28, for all speeding, seatbelt, helmet, and mobile phone offences.
