Creswell and Nowra ANZAC Day services drew in huge crowds paying their respects

Hundreds of onlookers gathered at sunrise for the dawn service at HMAS Creswell on ANZAC Day, with uniformed personnel and their families as far as the eye could see.
Paying respects to veterans past and present the sun rose as the crowd was treated to glistening waters and the outlook of Royal Australian Navy vessel MV Sycamore and HMAS Sydney at anchor in the bay.
With New Zealand Defence Force members also in attendance, Royal Australian Navy Lieutenant Brendon Blank's wife, Tanya said it was a lovely service with a huge crowd gathered.
"It was a beautiful fresh morning with a stunning sunrise," Mrs Blank said.
"It was fantastic to see such a large NZ Defence Force detachment and was extra special as we caught up with old friends that joined at the same time as us 30 years ago.
"The overall turnout was impressive in numbers, compared to the last time we attended dawn service at HMAS Creswell in 2021."
The Nowra service included a march up Junction Street to the Memorial Gates at the Nowra Showground, where a moving service was held and floral wreaths laid in respect.
Hundreds of uniformed defence personnel marched, as crowds gathered and applauded as they passed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.