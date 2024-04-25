The Shoalhaven Mariners to take on Shellharbour City Warriors in Round 4

Round four of the Baseball Illawarra Senior Competition is shaping up to be an exciting game on the weekend, as the Mariners will head north to take on the Shellharbour City Warriors at Eagle Field, Berkeley.
Third grade will enjoy a break as they have a bye game, while fourth grade will look to redeem themselves following a 5-15 loss in round two to the Wollongong Cardinals, despite outhitting the Cardinals 14 to 12.
They will be taking on Warriors 4A team who are following a forfeit last round.
The Mariners fourth grade team has a number of newcomers this season, including Charlie Williams from the Junior ranks, Jake Pierce, Tristan Dom and Lachlan Quiney.
Mr Piece is playing with his mum Lisa, who is also new to the team, Mr Quinery is playing his rookie season with his dad, experienced Mariner Ben Quinery, and Mr Dom is stepping up to play with his dad Courtney.
Rounding out the father and son duos are rookies Glenn Ellard and his son Jay.
The fourth grade team is very much a family affair with Ryllie Bristoe playing alongside sister Kaylee Bristoe and her partner Kalysta Palmer, and Tori Sayer playing with partner Luke Barker.
The Mariners are encouraging anyone in the Berkeley area on Sunday, April 28 to head down to Eagle Field, Fred Finch Park Berkeley and watch the Mariners in action!
The game will be weather dependent and supporters are encouraged to keep an eye on social media pages to confirm games will proceed.
