A heartfelt ANZAC Day service was held at Bomaderry

The Bomaderry ANZAC Day Service took place in Memorial Park, on April 25 as onlookers paid respects to veterans who served and current defence force personnel who were in attendance.
Local students across the Shoalhaven also marched alongside veterans and serving military, as they showed their support for existing and past defence force members.
Historic military vehicles led the parade from the North side of Meroo Street, past the Bomaderry Train Station to Walsh Memorial Park where the ANZAC service took place.
Not only were vintage war-time vehicles on the ground but onlookers were also treated to two flyovers by Vietnam War-era aircraft: a Caribou transporter and a Huey helicopter.
With only two blades, the helicopter's sound is reminiscent of a wartime soundscape for many Vietnam War veterans, which evoked powerful memories.
