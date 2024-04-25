Berry ANZAC Day parade transforms Queen Street as veterans march on

Queen Street, Berry was transformed this ANZAC Day with roads closed off as veterans, existing service personnel, community groups and local students gathered and marched toward War Memorial Gardens.
A strong presence of officers from HMAS Albatross put a significant focus on the Australian services and their importance in protecting our country and our freedom.
Community groups included ZONTA women's organisation and The Berry Pony Club, as members marched Queen Street alongside Puzzles the Pony.
As the march headed down Queen Street and rounded the corner to Alexandra Street, Berry, onlookers followed toward the service, where stories about the sacrifices made by local war veterans were told and Berry Public School students performed the song 'Lest We Forget'.
The service which went for an hour was run by Councillor John Wells as MC, with an opening address presented by Berry RSL Sub-Branch president Clyde Poulton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.