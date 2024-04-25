South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Remembering WWII veteran Herbert William 'Bill' Page on ANZAC Day

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 25 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Williams (daughter) and Geraldine Page (wife) remembered their late veteran father and husband at the Bomaderry ANZAC Day service. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Emily Williams (daughter) and Geraldine Page (wife) remembered their late veteran father and husband at the Bomaderry ANZAC Day service. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Known and loved as 'Bill' Page, he served in the Army during World War II and was remembered by family at the Bomaderry ANZAC Day service, who proudly displayed his framed enlistment portrait and medals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.