South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Council's Land Sales Strategy open for community feedback

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 24 2024 - 11:36am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An interactive map showcases where properties are listed for sale for the Get Invovled webpage. Picture supplied by Shoalhaven City Council
An interactive map showcases where properties are listed for sale for the Get Invovled webpage. Picture supplied by Shoalhaven City Council

Shoalhaven City Council has asked for community feedback on properties identified for potential sale within their Land Sales Strategy, as announced at a recent council meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.