Shoalhaven Council's Land Sales Strategy open for community feedback

Shoalhaven City Council has asked for community feedback on properties identified for potential sale within their Land Sales Strategy, as announced at a recent council meeting.
The sale of council owned properties was suggested as part of a financial sustainability improvement program, which included a review of properties that could be sold to assist with the current financial situation at council.
Nine properties of land were voted on by councillors for immediate sale, while another 15 are being investigated for potential rezoning or reclassification to enable their sale.
SCC Mayor Amanda Findley said council was eager to hear from residents about properties listed for potential sale to assist with investigating their suitability for sale.
"While some properties endorsed by Council will be placed on the market soon, others could take months or years to go through the necessary review process before they can be progressed any further," Cr Findley said.
Information can be found through the Shoalhaven Council Get Involved webpage, along with an interactive map detailing the classification of properties and land potentially suited for future strategic use.
Land valuations will be done by professional Property Valuers and property sales will be managed by independent real estate agents who will engage in a competitive sales campaign to ensure the best sale price.
Residents can provide feedback on the Shoalhaven get involved page by clicking here, and the same website will be updated with decision on whether council will retain or sell properties.
