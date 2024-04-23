A Historic flyover will commemorate ANZAC DAY in a first for the Shoalhaven

Commemorating ANZAC Day and for the first time in the Shoalhaven, historic aircraft from the Vietnam War will conduct a flyover display for marches across the coastline.
An ex-RAAF Caribou transport and former Royal Australian Navy Iroquois, otherwise known as a Huey, will flyover five marches across the Shoalhaven to Kiama, with the helicopter blades creating a sound reminiscent to the Vietnam War.
The flyover was organised by the Shoalhaven sub-branch of the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia (VVAA), in collaboration with the HARS Aviation Museum in Albion Park and local RSL branches for Thursday's flyovers.
The display will begin at 10am on April 25, led by the Caribou transporter, with Nowra-based Huey helicopter Huey 898 following closely.
Flight paths include ANZAC Day marches in Kiama, Berry, Nowra, Huskisson, and two flyovers in Bomaderry.
VVAA Shoalhaven sub-branch president Clyde Poulton said getting the timing and route right had been an incredible challenge.
"But with good weather forecast, the flypast should make for quite a memorable ANZAC Day for everyone, veterans and public alike," Mr Poulton said.
"When planning began two months ago, we would've been happy with just the Huey which all Vietnam Veterans know and love, and when HARS threw in the Caribou too, that was icing on the cake.
"Local RSL branches who conduct the marches have also been incredibly enthusiastic and supportive."
Not only an exciting first-ever display on ANZAC Day in the region, the flyover also marks the launch of a fundraising project to restore and fly Vietnam War veteran ex-RAAF Iroquois 703, which served in South Vietnam between 1970 to 1971.
Donations large and small are sought over and more information is available at hueyproject.com.au
