A Historic flyover will commemorate ANZAC DAY in a first for the Shoalhaven

By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 23 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 11:16am
The Huey, or Iroquois, was an icon of the Vietnam War known to all veterans. Picture supplied by Howard Mitchell.
Commemorating ANZAC Day and for the first time in the Shoalhaven, historic aircraft from the Vietnam War will conduct a flyover display for marches across the coastline.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

