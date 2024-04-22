Culburra Cougars Secured victory against Shoalhaven United

A winning round for Culburra Cougars, as their first grade team defeated Shoalhaven United over the weekend.
The first goal was scored within the opening 15 minutes of the first half, as United team captain Alex Dicker scored, giving his team the lead and ending the first half 1-0 to United.
Cougars first grade coach Matt Parker said it was a real game of two halves, as the Cougars went into the second half eager to win.
"It was a pretty even start to the match," Mr Parker said.
"United had the better of the play for the remainder of the first half, with a poor defence from Cougars.
"We came out in the second half far more positive and energetic and tried to keep the ball much better, it was a game of two halves really."
Coming back from halftime, the Cougars had a newfound determination, and after a player substitution was made Doug Grey made a corner goal with his first touch, despite having an injury.
Shortly after, Cougars player Jack Miller scored a header from the corner, which was his first goal and game of the season.
"Doug was injured, but he was keen to play so we gave him half an hour or so and when he came on he just made a massive difference with his enthusiasm and technical ability, it put us in a good place."
The Cougars were dealing with various absent players off with injuries, but Mr Parker said at half-time they discussed objectives and key principles and went into the second half driven to score.
"We came out in the second half and played the style of football we aim to play," he said,
"And to United's credit they fought all the way to the end."
United first grade coach Greg Pigntaro said overall they could have taken more chances to give them an advantage.
"We played well, just didn't take our chances to score goals, that's the biggest thing we conceded," Mr Pignatari said.
"It's early in the season so we're willing to improve and hopefully see them again at the end of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.