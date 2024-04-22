South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Mariners third grade baseball team continue winning streak in round three

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 22 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third grade Mariners player Leith Grant sent the ball flying over the left field fence. Picture supplied
Third grade Mariners player Leith Grant sent the ball flying over the left field fence. Picture supplied

The Shoalhaven Mariners 3rd grade team continued their winning streak in round three of the Illawarra Baseball League on the weekend, as they defeated the Wollongong Cardinals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.