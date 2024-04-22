Shoalhaven Mariners third grade baseball team continue winning streak in round three

The Shoalhaven Mariners 3rd grade team continued their winning streak in round three of the Illawarra Baseball League on the weekend, as they defeated the Wollongong Cardinals.
However, 4th grade Mariners faced another loss and were defeated 15-5 by the Cardinals.
Third grade Mariners won 15-3, starting out with Pitcher Matt Calderon who in the top of the 1st inning sat the first 3 Cardinals batters down in order, while Jace Ise led off the bottom of the 1st with a walk gaining a 3-0 lead.
Calderon was back on the mound in the top of the 2nd inning, after a single by Nathan Moran, the Cardinals laid down no scores.
The bottom of the 2nd included a single by Bianca Allen, a double by Ise and another walk to Douglas, at the end of the 2nd the score was 6-0 Mariners.
An error and a walk in the top of the 3rd gave the Cardinals their first scoring opportunity, and Andrew Thomas capitalised with a single in left field, scoring J Newman and T Rayter.
Singles to Andrew Pearson and Allen started the bottom of the 3rd, with a Blake Morgan single scoring Pearson, and Allen scoring on a wild pitch.
Jones reached on a dropped 3rd strike, then a double to Douglas brought home Morgan, and Calderon walked, but not before Jones crossed on a wild pitch.
Leith Grant stepped up the plate and on a 0-1 count sent the ball flying over the left field fence for a 3 run Home Run.
Further walks to McNicol and Allen, and a single to Morgan brought the score to 14-2 Mariners, who after the
The bottom of the 4th saw the 3 rd walk of the game to Douglas and a single to Grant, while an error saw the Mariners add to their total, running out winners 15-3.
Fourth grade Mariners were faced with a quick start by the Cardinals, as they were defeated 15-5.
Lisa Pierce started as Mariners pitcher, as the Cardinals scored 2 in the 1st inning after a single to Lachlan Stormon and a walk to Allen Kelley.
The Mariners scored a walk to Nick Soulos in the bottom of the 1st, but were hit with 2 outs at home plate.
Cardinals loaded the bases in the top of the 2nd with a hit to Stiles, Cieran McKenny and Soia Lindberg, and a walk to Hayden Sharples saw the score climb to 6-0.
The bottom of the 2nd for the Mariners lasted only 7 pitches, with 3 groundouts to shortstop Heath Dennelly, all 3 runners out at 1st base.
Soulos came in as relief pitcher at the top of the 3rd, with 5 walks in succession and 2 wild pitches added 3 runs for the Cardinals.
The Mariners came out fighting in the bottom of the 3rd with a double to Rylliee Bristoe, singles to Tori Sayer, Courtney Dom, Jay Ellard, Charlie Williams and Lachlan Quiney brought in 2 runs.
Ellard scored on a wild pitch, Andrew Pearson and Luke Barker doubled, both bringing in runs, while the bottom of the 4th inning the Mariners made no score.
Walks hurt the Mariners in the top of the 5th, intermixed with singles to N Moen, L Stormo and Kelley, with 5 runs scoring, as Dom came on in relief to record the final out, a strikeout looking of McKenny.
Singles in the bottom of the 5th were made by Barker and Kaylee Bristoe, but it was not enough to the trouble the scorers, as the game ended with a Cardinals victory.
