Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Kicking off the six-week Autumn Celebration of Food, the Shoalhaven Food Network are inviting anyone and everyone to come along for the launch of the Autumn Celebration of Food. On Thursday April, 25 2024, from 2 pm to 7pm at Harry Sawkins Park, Nowra, alongside the Nowra fresh food markets, network members will showcase their culinary talent and the fresh produce the Shoalhaven has to offer.
That Science Gang are bringing their award-winning show, You Are a Doughnut to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on April 26 at 11am. The comedy-musical promises to be full of entertainment that families and kids will love, while even learning a few things about the human digestive system through their performance.
The Nowra Showground Market boasts local stalls with plenty of handmade and homegrown items including plants, clothing, toys, pet accessories, knitting and crochet craft, art, books, jewellery, cards and paper craft, woodwork, jams and much more. The Family Cafe will be opened by Yo Mama Kitchen serving your breakfast and lunch needs. WTF Donuts will be there for your coffee and sweet treats. It's on Saturday, March 23 from 8am to 1.30pm at Worrigee Street, Nowra.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
Celebrating 25 years of The Gunyah Restaurant at Paperbark Camp on April 27, a drinks inclusive four course menu will be curated by executive chef, Guy Turland (Depot Bondi, Est.) and ex Gunyah head chef, and Shoalhaven local, Sarah Knights (Quay, Automata) and will highlight the use of native bush tucker ingredients. Bookings are essential.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
End the weekend overlooking the grounds at Bundanon, as the Ramox Cafe host a series of free live music events featuring South Coast musicians over the new few weeks. Attendees can soak up the sweet sound of indie folk singer-songwriter Brittony Smallhorn on Sunday, April 28 as they enjoy a local wine, or signature Bundanon cocktail from 12noon to 3pm
