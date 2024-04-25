Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Kicking off the six-week Autumn Celebration of Food, the Shoalhaven Food Network are inviting anyone and everyone to come along for the launch of the Autumn Celebration of Food. On Thursday April, 25 2024, from 2 pm to 7pm at Harry Sawkins Park, Nowra, alongside the Nowra fresh food markets, network members will showcase their culinary talent and the fresh produce the Shoalhaven has to offer.

