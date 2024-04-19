South Coast Register
Shoalhaven City Council announce delays to development applications

By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 19 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 3:50pm
Shoalhaven City Council have announced delays to Development Applicaitons can be expected. Picture from file
Shoalhaven City Council announced that Development Application (DA) timelines have been extended and are likely to experience delays due to resource shortages.

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

