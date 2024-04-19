Shoalhaven City Council announce delays to development applications

Shoalhaven City Council announced that Development Application (DA) timelines have been extended and are likely to experience delays due to resource shortages.
In an online statement, SCC said the delays were caused by the nationwide skills shortage in Planning and Assessment staff, which affected their own staffing levels.
The delays may not be experienced for every project and are dependent on project complexity and compliance of submitted applications.
The online statement said SCC apologised for delays, but were committed to ensure a timely assessment, however, the unavoidable staff shortage impacted day-to-day operations and council are currently recruiting and exploring alternatives to expedite DA processing.
In combatting concerns over the delays, a support team was established by SCC and can be accessed by calling council on 1300 293 111 between 8.30am and 5pm Monday, to Friday, or appliactions can be monitored through NSW Planning Portal.
DA submitters are asked to have the applicant's full name, DA number, assessing officer (if known) and the property address available prior to calling.
What number do I call? 1300 293 111
When can I call? 8.30 -5 pm (Monday through Friday)
What information should I have ready? Understanding you must be the applicant; you will need to provide:
