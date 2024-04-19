Hannah Phillips selected for GWS Giants Academy U18s debut in Sunday game

Bomaderry Tigers player 15-year-old Hannah Phillips has been selected to play in the AFL Coates Talent League on the weekend, in what she said was an unexpected announcement.
The Cambewarra local trained twice a week in Sydney with the GWS Giants Academy, driving four hours, twice a week for two one-and-a-half-hour training sessions, but it all paid off on Monday when her coach called to say she'd been selected to play for their U18s on the weekend.
"I wasn't expecting it, I knew it was a possibility but I thought it was quite rare, and then coach told me I'd play and now it's a reality," Ms Phillips said.
"I'll be the very youngest to be selected, so me and a few other friends from the team will play on Sunday.
"They said she saw enough at training, and they really want to see more and see how I go in a higher level and so I'll just keep doing as much as I can."
The GWS Giants Academy will play against Tassie Devils Talent League Girls on Sunday, April 21 at 10am at Blacktown International Sportspark, and Ms Phillips will play in the back pocket, she said.
As her sixth season of AFL, she started playing for the Bomaderry Tigers, where she usually played in a mid-field position, said she was grateful for all of the support the club had given her.
"I've always played with Bomo tigers," she said
"The club has helped me a lot and being able to play with them, thats where all my experiences have come from and my coaches are all very proud."
"I love the team aspect of the sport, I've stuck with this the longest and I really enjoy playing with everyone and having the ability to tackle."
Sunday's game can be watched through the Coates Talent League App.
