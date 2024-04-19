Shoalhaven Mariners to take on the Wollongong Cardinals over the weekend.

The third round of the Illawarra Baseball League will have the Shoalhaven Mariners take on the Wollongong Cardinals on Sunday, April 21.
In the Mariners home opener for 2024, it follows their 3rd grade 10-3 victory over the Dapto Chiefs during round two last weekend, which was led by a grand slam by Matt Calderon.
Leith Grant had three hits for three at bats, and this week the third grade Mariners are looking to keep their bats firing against the Cardinals
The 4th Grade team are hoping to score their first win of the 2024 Season, as they take on the Cardinals on the weekend, who are coming off a 13-10 loss to the Warriors last Sunday.
The 4th grade team battled it out in Round 2, but lost 9-5 loss against the Dapto Chiefs, and managed to keep their opponents scoreless throughout the first inning.
The third round will be held at Ison Park on Sunday, and the Shoalhaven Mariners are inviting the community to come down and support the club.
The canteen will be open with the usual treats and the club suggest spectators bring a blanket or chair to sit on to enjoy the game in comfort.
Games will be weather dependent and supporters are encouraged to keep an eye on social media pages for information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.