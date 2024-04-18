Celebrating 55 years of Tigers and an AFL Grand Opening at Artie Smith Oval

The Bomaderry Tigers Football Club are hosting an AFL Grand Opening to celebrate their brand new club facilities and simultaneously celebrating 55 years as a club.
With the AFL season now underway, festivities will kick off from 10am, with Auskick games across the day between premier men and women's games, as they verse Kiama for round two of the 2024 season.
The community are invited on Saturday, April 20 to cheer on their local Tigers teams and enjoy a day of celebration, with the opening ceremony kicking off at 10am.
There is plenty of fun scheduled across the day, with a giant inflatable target for kids to practice their kick precision, free face painting from 1.30pm, and food and drinks available.
Bomaderry Tigers junior club president Roz Phillips said it's shaping up to be an exciting historic event that the community can easily get behind.
"We've been four years in the making in getting back to our home ground," Ms Phillips said
"And we're celebrating 55 years as well, we're expecting a lot of past players and members in our community that don't come to our weekend games, so we're really hoping to attract a crowd."
Following the grand opening, the historic celebration, acknowledging 55 years of the Tigers Football Club, will have players past and present invited to join together for a night time event with dinner and drinks provided.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.