A six-week autumn food festival coming to the Shoalhaven

A feast from land and sea on May 18, Terra Firma is an outdoor dining experience cooked entirely over an open flame and using exclusively local produce, wine and craft beers. Live music and games will also accompany the day, with the opportunity to tour Wildwood House and walk over 2kilometres of bushland along the rainforest grounds. There's even something for the kids with the Bush Kids programme where children can be entertained by an immersive experience of their own.

