A six-week autumn food festival coming to the Shoalhaven

A six-week celebration of autumnal flavours will come to to the Shoalhaven next month, with decadent events held across local venues throughout the food festival's duration.
An initiative by the Shoalhaven Food Network, the six-week Autumn Celebration of Food will run from Wednesday, May 1 to Monday, June 10.
Across the six weeks, hospitality venues from Milton to Kangaroo Valley and in between have curated events of all kinds, creating culinary experiences that champions local growers, maker and producers.
From food masterclasses, to a battle of burgers, and a Terra Firma long lunch in Kangaroo Valley, prices range between $25, to over $200 for a multiple-course dining experience.
Kangaroo Valley Precinct team leader and owner of Kangaroo Valley Olives Brenda Sambrook said this year, the event will be one of their biggest yet, as they've already had well above the amount of events registered this year compared to 2023.
"I think we did an amazing job last year, but i think we're going to have an even better fantastic event this year," Ms Sambrook said.
The autumn festival events are scheduled directly by business owners among the Shoalhaven Food Network.
"We're a network of businesses, all sorts of businesses, from chefs and baristas to waiters and growers, producers, bakers, patisseries, tea distilleries, wine-you name it," Ms Sambrook said.
"If it's in the food and beverage world, then we're interested."
Highlights from the event can be found below, with a full list available here.
Kicking off the season, the Shoalhaven Food Network are inviting anyone and everyone to come along for the launch of the Autumn Celebration of Food. On April, 25 2024, from 2 pm to 7pm at Harry Sawkins Park, Nowra and alongside the Nowra fresh food markets, network members will showcase their culinary talent and the fresh produce the Shoalhaven has to offer.
A feast from land and sea on May 18, Terra Firma is an outdoor dining experience cooked entirely over an open flame and using exclusively local produce, wine and craft beers. Live music and games will also accompany the day, with the opportunity to tour Wildwood House and walk over 2kilometres of bushland along the rainforest grounds. There's even something for the kids with the Bush Kids programme where children can be entertained by an immersive experience of their own.
Celebrating 25 years of Paperbark Camp on April 27, a drinks inclusive four course menu will be curated by executive chef, Guy Turland (Depot Bondi, Est.) and ex Gunyah head chef, and Shoalhaven local, Sarah Knights (Quay, Automata) and will highlight the use of native bush tucker ingredients.
A battle between Burton Street favourites in vincentia, Albert N Miso and Pheobe's Kitchen will showcase a six-course middle eastern inspired menu where customers will decide the best dishes, crowning the 2024 Best of Burton winner.
Bookings for all events are essential.
