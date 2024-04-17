Something fishy is going on at Burrill Lake and St Georges Basin

Something fishy has been taking place at Burrill Lake and St Georges Basin recently
Dusky flathead stocks in the two popular Shoalhaven estuary systems have received a boost following the recent release of more than 21,000 flattie fingerlings.
Over recent weeks 11,300 dusky fingerlings have been released into Burrill Lake and 10,100 into St Georges Basin - bringing the total number of flatties released by DPI this season to 21,400.
These fish were produced for DPI by Narooma Aquaculture and are a top up to the three previous years of stocking events in these systems.
The stocked fish are expected to have good survival rates and should reach legal size of 36cm within two to three years.
The juvenile duskies are being monitored by NSW DPI researchers with the help of volunteer citizen scientists. This work is designed to evaluate the growth of the fish, their movements and impact of fish releases on the recreational fishery.
These releases are a key part of the NSW DPI Fisheries Marine Stocking Program and will boost local fisheries plus provide extra incentive for local and visiting fishers to wet a line.
