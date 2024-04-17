Man charged following stabbing in Nowra

A man will front court today (April 17) charged over an alleged stabbing on the South Coast overnight.
About 8.45pm yesterday (April 16 2024), emergency services were called to the front yard of a home in Numbaa Way, Nowra, to reports a man had been injured.
A 34-year-old man was found suffering a stab wound to the abdomen. He was reportedly injured during an altercation with a man, known to him.
NSW Ambulance treated the man and he was airlifted to St George hospital in a serious but stable condition. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
A short time later, a 36-year-old man was arrested, following a foot pursuit.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court today (April 17).
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
