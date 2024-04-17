Seabird rescue groups says to keep an eye out for fledgling wedge-tailed shearwaters

The Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast Branch asks people to keep eye out for fledgling wedge-tailed shearwaters.
Fledgling wedge-tailed shearwaters, as they leave their breeding islands for the first time, have started coming into the group's care this past week.
"Unfortunately these healthy birds become disoriented by the bright coastal lights on land and end up flying towards them instead of heading far out to sea," the group said online.
"These young birds are usually healthy and are able to be released after assessment.
"Sometimes they sustain injuries from where they 'crash land' and once grounded they are unable to take flight again and become susceptible to harm from domestic pets and human interference."
The group asks people to follow the instructions below when it comes to helping shearwaters.
"If you find a shearwater please place it in a box or tub lined with a clean towel, try to avoid touching it with your bare hands and place it in a dark, quiet place," the group said online.
"Please call us so we can pick up and check for injuries and general condition before release."
The number to call is 0431 282 238.
"Please call but do not leave messages or send text as we are inundated and may miss them," the group explained.
The Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast Branch rescues seabirds and marine reptiles from southern Sydney to the Victorian border.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/AustralianSeabirdRescueSouthCoast to learn more.
