South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Face-to-face flood recovery support centre coming to Nowra

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 16 2024 - 11:32am, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Affected community members can access assistance via a flood recovery support centre in Nowra this week. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Affected community members can access assistance via a flood recovery support centre in Nowra this week. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Face-to-face support services will be available in Nowra this week through a temporary flood recovery assistance centre to assist residents and businesses impacted by flooding earlier this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.