Face-to-face flood recovery support centre coming to Nowra

Face-to-face support services will be available in Nowra this week through a temporary flood recovery assistance centre to assist residents and businesses impacted by flooding earlier this month.
With centre's already in place around Wollongong, the Nowra Recovery Assistance Point will be open for two days on Wednesday, April 17, 10am to 4pm and Thursday, April 18, from 11am to 6pm at The Pavillion, Nowra Showground, West Street, Nowra.
The RAP will host a number of onsite services to assist individuals, families and businesses, such as mental health services, legal aid, and community not-for-profits.
Those unable to attend a centre in person can access immediate assistance by contacting Service NSW on 13 77 88, Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm, or visit www.nsw.gov.au/emergency/floods/recover.
Government representatives will also attend, including NSW Reconstruction Authority, Salvation Army, Insurance Council of Australia and Telephone interpreting services.
