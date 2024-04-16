144 Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry

Choose to nest or invest in this five bedroom family home positioned in a fantastic and convenient location.
The timber floorboards upstairs add a touch of warmth and aesthetics to the open-plan living space.
Enjoy the enclosed patio and upstairs verandah that offer lovely outdoor spaces for relaxation and entertaining, with scenic mountain views to enjoy as your backdrop.
The three upstairs bedrooms all feature built-in robes and there is plenty of storage on both floors.
There are two showers and toilets thoughtfully placed on each floor. The upstairs bathroom has been recently renovated.
Make the most of the fully fenced and gated backyard, which provides a secure place for the kids and pets to play.
As an added bonus, there is an extra-large single garage as well as a garden shed offering additional storage for tools and equipment.
There is also convenient side access that is useful for parking additional vehicles or accessing the backyard without going through the main entrance.
Within close proximity to local amenities and large in scale, the home ideally caters to a growing family, or would make a great investment property.
Those who value a well-equipped and conveniently located home won't want to miss out on this opportunity.
