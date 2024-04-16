South Coast Register
144 Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry

By House of the Week
April 17 2024 - 8:30am
5 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car

  • $630,000 - $680,000
  • Agency: Century 21 Signature Realty Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Troy Farrugia 0412 648 621
  • Inspect: By appointment

Choose to nest or invest in this five bedroom family home positioned in a fantastic and convenient location.

