ANZAC Day 2024: Here's where to find a service in the Shoalhaven

All across the Shoalhaven crowds will come together on Thursday, April 25, as they remember the ANZAC's and those who served to defend the future of Australia.
There are events happening up and down the coastline in honour of ANZAC Day, ranging in times from dawn, to mid-morning services. See the full list below on where to go and pay respects this year.
Berry
Meet in Queen Street adjacent to Apex Park at 10.15am and the march will begin at 10.30am via Queen and Alexandra Streets towards War Memorial Gardens for the one (1) hour service.
Bomaderry
Dawn Service in Walsh Memorial Park, Meroo Street commencing at 5:45am. Memorial Service - March to assemble in Meroo Street at 9.15am and march to Walsh Memorial Park by 9.25am for service at 10am.
Callala Beach
A Memorial Service will be held at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the Callala RSL Country Club commencing at 10am.
Culburra
Assemble at 10.10am the Culburra Bowling and Recreation Club car park at 10.10am and march to the War Memorial adjacent to the Culburra Community Centre at 10:30am via West Crescent and Culburra Road for service at 10:45am.
Greenwell Point
Dawn Service - assemble at Greenwell Point Memorial Hall at 5.10am and march off at 5.25am to ANZAC Park via Greenwell Point Road for service. The service is expected to be completed by 6.30am.
Huskisson
Assemble in Hawke Street adjacent to White Sands Park at 10am. The march will move off at 10.30am via Hawke, Owen and Currambene Streets to Voyager Park for service commencing at 11am.
Kangaroo Valley
Assemble at the Kangaroo Valley Village Green Nursery car park at 9.30am for March to commence at 9.55am, travelling along Moss Vale Road to Cenotaph for a 10am service, dispersing in situ at approx. 11.20am.
Milton Ulladulla
Dawn Service at the Milton Ulladulla Ex Servo's Club commencing at 5:45am. Memorial Service; March to assemble the corner of Church Street and the Princes Highway at 10.15am and march to the Milton Cenotaph and Memorial Garden by 10.55am for service at 11am. The service is expected to be completed by 11.45am.
Nowra
Assemble at 10.25am in Junction Street between Berry and Osborne Streets, march to Memorial Gates at Nowra Showground at 10.40am for a one (1) hour service from 11am - 12pm, after which the assembly will march along Junction Street to Shoalhaven Street where the parade will be dispersed.
Shoalhaven Heads
Assemble at 5.45am adjacent to the Centre Shops in Shoalhaven Heads Road with march to commence at 5.55am to the Shoalhaven Heads Memorial Park via Shoalhaven Heads Road for the dawn service at 6am.
Sussex Inlet
Assemble in Neilson Road at 9.45am in front of RSL Sub-Branch Hall for the march commencing at 10am to the Sussex Inlet War Memorial at the RSL Club for the service commencing at 10.30am.
