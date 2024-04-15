St Georges Basin vs Milton Ulladulla draw in action-packed game over the weekend

St Georges Basin and Milton Ulladulla had the crowd on edge over the weekend, in an action packed game that ended even in their Shoalhaven Football Association match.
St Georges Basin defended their home ground against premiership champions Milton Ulladulla Panthers, which finished with a nail biting 3-all draw.
Milton scored the first goal and by half-time teams were even, with defences played well from both sides.
Heading into the second half, Milton took the lead again, with 3-1.
Soon afterwards, Basin retaliated, scoring two goals which left teams even in the end with an entertaining final 10 minutes with clashes on all sides.
In other matches Culburra beat Sussex 2-nil and Shoalhaven United recorded a 2-1 over Huskisson.
