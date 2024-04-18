Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Bomaderry Tigers Football Club are hosting an AFL Grand Opening at their new club facilities on Saturday, with the festivities kicking off from 10am. Head along to support the Tigers in the South Coast AFL competition on the same day, with reserve grade men playing from 10.30am and then premier women, Auskick and premier men on afterwards. There will also be an inflatable target for kids to kick practice, food and drink available and free entry to all the fun. The club will also celbrate its 55 year anniversary, with a night time event with dinner and drinks, as they invite past players and members to reunite and reminisce.