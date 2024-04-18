Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Huskisson Blak Markets will be held at Huskisson's White Sands Park on Sunday, April 21, featuring 20 unique stalls offering a range of authentic artworks, craft, bushfoods and fashion from the South Coast Aboriginal community. From 9am to 2pm, the market organisers promise to feature the region's leading Aboriginal artists, creators and small business operators, along with contemporaries from across the state.
Bomaderry Tigers Football Club are hosting an AFL Grand Opening at their new club facilities on Saturday, with the festivities kicking off from 10am. Head along to support the Tigers in the South Coast AFL competition on the same day, with reserve grade men playing from 10.30am and then premier women, Auskick and premier men on afterwards. There will also be an inflatable target for kids to kick practice, food and drink available and free entry to all the fun. The club will also celbrate its 55 year anniversary, with a night time event with dinner and drinks, as they invite past players and members to reunite and reminisce.
Get creative these school holidays at one of Bundanon's art workshops. In the family fun day art making workshop, families can create a large-format piece of art together after a visit to the Art Museum itself. Themes will explore responses to different myths, as participants explore the scale of myths and the feelings and ideas that come up as they learn. Tickets include entry to the museum, art making material and a light lunch, with registrations essential.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market features fresh produce from across the south coasts growers, makers and farmers. Located in the heart of Nowra at Harry Sawkins Park, attendees can find fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices and so much more, from 1pm to 5pm.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
