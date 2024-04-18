South Coast Register
Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
April 18 2024 - 3:00pm
Djiriba Waagura will provide two dance performances during the South Coast's first Blak Markets in Sunday, April 21. Picture supplied.
Huskisson Blak Market

April 21

Huskisson Blak Markets will be held at Huskisson's White Sands Park on Sunday, April 21, featuring 20 unique stalls offering a range of authentic artworks, craft, bushfoods and fashion from the South Coast Aboriginal community. From 9am to 2pm, the market organisers promise to feature the region's leading Aboriginal artists, creators and small business operators, along with contemporaries from across the state.

