Mia excited to compete in her first state rhythmic gymnastics championships

One of the athletes expected to feature in the state aerobic and rhythmic gymnastics championships at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Stadium has the pedigree for success.
Mia Matiashevska is taking part in the state championships, joining about 250 other competitors at the event from April 12 to 14.
Joining 13-year-old Mia at the championships will be mother and coach Katya Matiashevska, who was on the Ukrainian national team in her younger says.
She said she started Miss Rhythmics in Waitara for her daughter.
"I was inspired to start the club for Mia," Katya said.
"I was on the Ukrainian national team when I was an athlete and I have loved coaching ever since."
Mia will compete in ball, hoop, ribbon and freehand over the weekend.
"My favourite of those is ribbon," she said.
"I love my routine and music and I feel so connected to it."
She said being coached by her mother was "really good, because she understands everything I need.
"And not just in the gym. She knows my boundaries and what I can do. We also have our ups and downs of course."
Mia also said rhythmic gymnastics was "just a part of me".
"I get to learn a lot of new things and achieve a lot of things. I get that adrenaline rush. Also, my best friends are at gym, they're like my sisters."
While working on improving the specific technicalities of her routine, Mia said she was looking forward to the experience of being at her first state championships.
"I'm excited but I'm nervous at the same time, because I want to do well," she said.
"I'm excited to go to the Shoalhaven region for the first time as well. And I'm going to watch the junior and senior international routines."
She will be using those routines as inspiration, as she aims to one day compete in the Commonwealth Games and Olympics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.