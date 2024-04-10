Mentor drivers needed to help young people on the road to stronger futures

A licence to drive is essential to life in some of the Shoalhaven's more isolated areas, where public transport is difficult.
But getting the 120 hours behind the wheel needed before progressing from Ls to Ps can be just as difficult for a young person without a strong support network.
BCR Communities is trying to fill the gap, and is looking for volunteer drivers from throughout the Shoalhaven for a new Ls to Ps Driver Mentoring Program.
BCR Communities CEO Heather Marciano said the driver mentoring program was being organised "to try and support people who in any other circumstance would not be able to get enough hours up to get their Ps".
She said the program was aimed at making major changes to the lives of young people, making them more employable and independent.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for people to not only get their licences, but open up opportunities for employment and those sorts of things as well," Ms Marciano said.
"Having a driver's licence means better access to employment, education, training and social activities but not everyone in our community has a vehicle or a licensed family member who can mentor them for the required 120 hours of driving time."
Key to that will be the driver mentors, with the service hoping to recruit between eight and 10 from the Nowra region, Bay and Basin area and Ulladulla district.
Ms Marciano said professional training would be provided for the mentor drivers, who would have access for two BCR Communities cars for the driving hours.
There are plenty of benefits for the mentor drivers, she said, with experiences in others areas showing mentors gained strong connections with the young drivers they were helping.
"We're hoping that when we do get a driver mentor that they have that kind of long term commitment to each of the people that they're supporting to get their Ps," Ms Marciano said.
"This will be a rewarding volunteering opportunity for anyone looking to give back to their community and have a real life-changing impact on the people they mentor."
BCR Communities hopes to launch the program in May, and Ms Marciano said she was focused on first finding and training the mentor drivers before opening the program to learners.
She said she wanted to start small and build the program.
"We don't think were going to have any problem in terms of demand for people wanting to access the driver mentoring program."
To express your interest or find out more information on the program phone 1300 222 748, email info@BCRcommunities.com or visit here.
