South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Mentor drivers needed to help young people on the road to stronger futures

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 10 2024 - 10:57am, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A licence to drive is essential to life in some of the Shoalhaven's more isolated areas, where public transport is difficult.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.