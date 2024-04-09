Broughton Vale Bushcare flood clean-up, volunteers call out

Following floods over the weekend, natural debris, mud, Broughton Vale Bushcare of Berry Landcare invite are calling on volunteers to help with the clean up.
The group will meet on Broughton Vale Road at The Common, past the second creek. crossing, a regular spot for bush regeneration by the group and they're aiming to re-stake saplings and re-plant in between the gaps that were swept away during floods.
On Saturday, April 13 the group will meet at 9.30am, working until 12noon with morning tea provided for helpers.
Attendees are asked to bring a hat, sunscreen, water, gardening gloves, a trowel, sturdy footwear that would be okay in mud and if possible a pruning saw and mallet.
The group are asking for people to rsvp to Berrylandcare@gmail.com, by Thursday, April 11.
