South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Broughton Vale Bushcare flood clean-up, volunteers call out

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 10 2024 - 8:54am, first published 7:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broughton Vale Bushcare and Berry Landcare are looking for volunteers this weekend with flood clean ups. Photo by Holly McGuinness
Broughton Vale Bushcare and Berry Landcare are looking for volunteers this weekend with flood clean ups. Photo by Holly McGuinness

Following floods over the weekend, natural debris, mud, Broughton Vale Bushcare of Berry Landcare invite are calling on volunteers to help with the clean up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.