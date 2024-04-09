Shoalhaven awards give business owners a chance to sparkle and shine

The Shoalhaven Business Chamber wants to shine a light on local success stories as it launches the 39th Shoalhaven Business Awards.
The theme this year is "sparkle and shine" as the chamber encourages owners and operators to shine and celebrate everything that sparkles for their business.
It all comes to a head at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 16, when the winners will be announced across a wide range of categories.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe said the night would be memorable.
"This is always a spectacular event and 2024 will be sure to dazzle," she said.
"Our awards program offers Shoalhaven businesses the opportunity to reflect on all they have achieved, and give themselves the chance to shine.
"The beauty of our streamlined approach this year is that local businesses get the opportunity to shine at a regional and state level more than ever before with more aligned categories."
Mrs Tribe encourage business owners to "not only enter but to enter multiple categories".
There are 15 categories in total to enter including:
1. Outstanding Employee
2. Outstanding Young Business Leader
3. Outstanding Business Leader - 20 employees and under
4. Outstanding Business Leader - 21 employees and over
5. Employer of Choice or Workplace Culture
6. Excellence in Innovation
7. Excellence in Sustainability
8. Outstanding Community Organisation
9. Outstanding New Business
10. Excellence in Micro Business (Less than 5 employees)
11. Excellence in Small Business (5 - 20 employees)
12. Excellence in Large Business (21 or more employees)
13. Excellence in International Business
14. Outstanding Visitor Experience
15. Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
All the category winners will also be in the running to take out the coveted Business of the Year award.
The awards are being officially launched at the Nowra Fresh Food Markets on Thursday, April 11, and the entry portal will be open from then until Sunday, May 19.
All awards require answers to four or five questions, and people can review all questions in the awards portal before deciding whether or not to enter.
The business chamber has organised a range of events to help applicants to put their best forward and make their applications shine.
More information and a link to apply can be found here.
