Shoalhaven's new multicultural hub to open in Nowra on April 30

The Shoalhaven Multicultural Hub is set to open its doors later this month.
After about 18 months of work the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra is opening the Shoalhaven hub in Plunkett Street, Nowra, on Tuesday, April 30.
MCCI CEO Chris Lacey said the service was opening with just a couple of staff and an aged care support service.
From there the plan was to build relationships with community organisations, the non-profit sector and wider community to see what support needed to be provided and what service gaps needed to be filled, Mr Lacey said.
"We've decided that we need to get in and make a start on a multicultural hub, and start to build that as the gravity point for communities to connect with us, connect with each other, and in time build the range of services that we envisage for the community," he said.
"It won't really be until we're there full-time and doing the work with community to help refine what those precise support needs are.
"We'll be taking the lead from local multicultural communities on how we can help," Mr Lacey said.
He wanted to pay particular attention to employment, following figures showing one in three migrants was working below their skills or qualification level.
"In time I hope that we can do some more work with local employers, and look at how we can connect them with people residing in the Shoalhaven," Mr Lacey said.
"If there are people whose skills and qualifications are being underutilised in the community, we'd like to do some work with the employment ecosystem there."
There was also the challenge of providing social networks for some of the essential workers moving to the Shoalhaven, many of them employed in health care.
"All of us at MCCI are super excited at this new venture and to be working in partnership with Shoalhaven's diverse multicultural communities," Mr Lacey said.
