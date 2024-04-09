See extent of flood damaged South Coast Lines and why your train was cancelled

Floodwaters have swept away train track supports in the Illawarra leaving some dangling precariously in the air.
The weekend's severe weather and widespread flooding played havoc on the region's transport network, with road and it cut rail lines in many places.
Land slips at Scarborough and Wombarra and flooding at Port Kembla station left tracks at Port Kembla, Coalcliff, Bald Hill and Bomaderry inundated and damaged.
While some services have returned, significant changes are still in place.
Trains are running on a reduced timetable between Kiama and Port Kembla, and between Kiama and the city. Buses are supplementing services.
Buses continue to replace trains between Bomaderry and Kiama.
"Thank you to the local community for your patience as we work hard to clean up the damage, with buses replacing trains south of Waterfall while we work to restore services as quickly as possible," Transport for NSW said.
On the roads, traffic is still affected in both directions on Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Clifton following a landslide, while the weekend's downpour hasn't set back the slope stabilisation work on Bulli Pass.
