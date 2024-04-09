South Coast Register
Clean up underway after weekend floods left Berry covered in debris

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 9 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 12:11pm
Berry locals Michael and Casey Ziebell had shipping containers taken from their property by flood waters. Picture by Holly McGuinness
South coast locals said they were hit harder than expected by rainfall over the weekend, which resulted in damaging floods across the region with shipping containers taken by flood waters, fences flattened and animals lost to the gushing water.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

