Motorbike rider clocks 180kmh in wild police chase from Berry to Albion Park

A motorbike rider is alleged to have clocked 180kmh during a wild police chase from the Berry region to Albion Park on the weekend.
The rider was first spotted by police on the Princes Highway at Broughton, near Berry, around 11pm on Saturday, April 6.
When officers attempted to stop the bike due to its speed the motorbike allegedly sped away towards the north.
The bike was later spotted on the M1 Princes Motorway at Albion Park, with a police car giving chase.
"The pursuit was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns after the motorbike was recorded doing 180kmh in a marked 100kmh speed zone," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District are investigating the incident and have called on anyone with information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
