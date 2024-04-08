South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Exclusive

Motorbike rider clocks 180kmh in wild police chase from Berry to Albion Park

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
April 8 2024 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police cars. File picture
Police cars. File picture

A motorbike rider is alleged to have clocked 180kmh during a wild police chase from the Berry region to Albion Park on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.