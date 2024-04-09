5 Manoora Way, Nowra

Nestled within Nowra's Endeavour Estate, this contemporary brick and tile duplex presents a prime investment opportunity.
Constructed in 2021 by R.P.G Builders, it comprises two distinct residences, each with its own unique charm and amenities.
The left side boasts a spacious four-bedroom layout, with each room featuring built-in robes. The main bedroom enjoys the luxury of an ensuite.
The heart of this residence is the generous kitchen, which comes complete with a dishwasher.
The main bathroom has a full-sized bath for your relaxation, and the home is kept comfortable year-round with reverse cycle air-conditioning.
Additional features include a single lock-up garage with internal access, and a fenced, gated rear yard.
On the right is a cozy two-bedroom home, also with built-in robes.
This side mirrors the thoughtful design of its counterpart, featuring a well-appointed kitchen with a dishwasher, reverse cycle air-conditioning for comfort, and a separate laundry.
It also features a single lock-up garage and a private, fenced rear yard.
Currently leased to tenants, this property generates a combined income of $930 per week, indicating a potential yield of five per cent.
This investment opportunity is ready for the discerning buyer looking for a turnkey solution in a sought-after location.
