South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Arts, live entertainment and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
April 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Haydn Ensemble presents Heavenly Sopranos, Jewels of the Baroque. Picture supplied
Australian Haydn Ensemble presents Heavenly Sopranos, Jewels of the Baroque. Picture supplied

Australian Haydn Ensemble: Heavenly Sopranos - Berry

April 12

Heavenly Sopranos, Jewels of the Baroque with performers Celeste Lazarenki, Helen Sherman and The Australian Haydn Ensemble are coming to Berry, on April 12 at the Berry Uniting Church Hall from 7pm. An ode to the baroque period of music, a deeply moving and authentic presentation of the sounds of the baroque period. Tickets can be purchased online via the Australian Haydn Ensemble site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.