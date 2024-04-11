Arts, live entertainment and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Heavenly Sopranos, Jewels of the Baroque with performers Celeste Lazarenki, Helen Sherman and The Australian Haydn Ensemble are coming to Berry, on April 12 at the Berry Uniting Church Hall from 7pm. An ode to the baroque period of music, a deeply moving and authentic presentation of the sounds of the baroque period. Tickets can be purchased online via the Australian Haydn Ensemble site.
The Gymnastics New South Wales State Championships are coming to the Shoalhaven, across three days, the competition will showcase the top talent of aerobic and rhythmic stars from across NSW and New Zealand. Starting on Friday. April 12 at 12.30pm the finals will continue until Sunday afternoon and finalists will go on to create the 2024 New South Wales State Team and continue to compete in Queensland later in the year.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
The Huskisson Market is made up of an array of market stalls with something for everyone with food stalls, second hand books, clothing, tools, plants, fresh produce and so much more in the heart of Huskisson. Held at the sporting oval adjacent to the Huskisson Bowling Club, the market is on from 8am to 2pm on the second Sunday of each month.
School holiday classes at The Treat Factory in Berry are back for the holidays with a fun educational and hands-on class where children will taste, learn about and create with chocolate and leave with a giant speckle and marshmallow choc pop of their very own.
Cupitt's Estate are hosting a Sunday session over looking the Budawang Ranges, featuring live entertainment from Leah Foley and Tom Henry from The Condiments, playing their groovy swing, jazz and rock sound from 12.30pm. Cupitt's Estate offer an array of estate wines, local craft beer, cocktails, restaurant meals and small eats as well. Be sure to book a table.
