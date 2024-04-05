One-punch killer banned from entering Shoalhaven when released on parole

Convicted one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge will be banned from visiting the Shoalhaven when he is released on parole later this month.
Loveridge has been in jail since he was convicted of manslaughter over the 2012 one-punch killing of 18-year-old Thomas Kelly.
While neither the state nor Kelly's parents opposed the State Parole Authority releasing Loveridge, the family asked for a few conditions including the ban on visiting the Shoalhaven
The full parole conditions include Loveridge not being allowed to drink alcohol, contact Kelly's family or his co-offenders, having contact with bikie gangs, or visiting the City of Sydney and Shoalhaven local government areas, and the suburb of Neutral Bay.
Loveridge was heavily intoxicated when he punched Kelly in the face during a night out in Sydney on July 7, 2012, knocking the 18-year-old down and fracturing his skull when he fell backwards.
Kelly died two days later in hospital.
Loveridge also assaulted four other people that same night.
He was initially sentenced to seven years and two months in jail, but that was increased on appeal to 13 years and eight months - with 10 years and six months specifically for Kelly's manslaughter.
Loveridge was denied parole when he became eligible last year, with the State Parole Authority finding his release would pose a risk to community safety.
However during a hearing on Thursday, April 4, the authority said the evidence it had been given indicated Loveridge had made "positive progress" in custody, and it was better to release him on parole so he had more than two years of supervision.
"There would be a substantially greater risk posed to community safety if the offender were released at a later time with a shortened period of supervision, or, worse still, at the end of his sentence without any period of supervised parole at all," it said.
