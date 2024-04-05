Brigadoon cancelled due to weather conditions, may run later in the year

The highly anticipated Brigadoon event at Bundanoon Oval has been cancelled.
Brigadoon president Peter Rocca said the decision to call off the event scheduled for Saturday, April 6 was made due to the flash flooding, heavy rain and strong winds expected over the next couple of days.
"After further consultations with the Wingecarribee Shire Council, the call has been made to cancel the 44th Bundanoon Highland Gathering," Mr Rocca said.
"There is now laying water on sections of the oval with further big weather yet to arrive.
"A number of bands and interstate stall holders had also already cancelled too due to travel conditions being horrendous."
A lot of hard work and preparation went into the event, making the cancellation a huge disappointment for Mr Rocca.
"We are all hugely disappointed as, not only the committee, but many others have put in huge amounts of effort to stage the day," Mr Rocca said.
"The health and safety as well as the duty of care for the organisers, the big band of volunteers, and the thousands of patrons who travel to our village must be taken in to account."
Mr Rocca also said it was important to care for the venue and it hosted many other events.
"The beauty of the Bundanoon Oval and its surrounds are with us all year," he said.
"Respect and common sense prevailed, so no damage from running the event will detract from our year round pleasure of this wonderful facility."
Despite the cancellation, Mr Rocca said there was a chance for the running of Brigadoon later in the year.
"We will pack wet the wet gear, then sit down and try for another date later in the year if practical," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.