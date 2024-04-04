Kangaroo Valley's Mike evacuated from Alone TV series for health reasons

Kangaroo Valley local Mike has forfeited his chances of winning Alone Australia 2 as his journey came to a dramatic end, after a suspected medical emergency forced him to leave the show.
In episode two, which aired on April 3, Mike began experiencing chest pain, before a medical team was rushed to the scene via boat to intervene for further testing.
As the show's oldest contestant, at 60-years-old and with three kids, Mike dialled producers on his satellite phone.
"When you're my age, when you think about chest pain you can't help but think it could be something drastic," Mike said in the episode.
"What is my limit, have I reached my limit? That's why I made the call."
Viewers see Mike crouched over, holding his chest in pain when the medical team arrives who take his vital signs and move him to the boat for further testing and an ECG.
Mike said the pain came on intensely and began at 6pm, lasting for about four hours, he told producers he was scared.
"It just goes bang, it hits me right here in the chest," Mike said to the medical team in the episoide.
"I was just scared, that's all it was, when it happened I was just scared"
Narrating over the episode, viewers can hear Mike say he's tried to be strong his entire life.
"I tried to be tough and I try to nurture everyone around me, this alone experience was for me, it was something I wanted to do.
"Winning alone and winning the prize would've been the world of difference to me and the kids, but I think my kids are really proud."
The winner of Alone Australia, who outlasts all other contestants is awarded $250,000 and after Mike's evacuation, nine contestants remained.
"I thought I was going to die, I really thought i was going to die and it's not my time," Mike said in the episode.
"It's not my time to die."
Alone Australia S2 is available to stream free on SBS On Demand. Tune in Wednesdays at 7:30pm on SBS and SBS on Demand.
