Kiama MP Gareth Ward's historic sexual abuse trial delayed

The high-profile sexual abuse trial of Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has been delayed just four days before it was scheduled to begin, as his lawyers continue to sift through evidence.
A new date is expected to be set later this month.
The Independent MP was charged in March 2022 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of indecent assault, and an alternative count of common assault.
Ward, 42, pleaded not guilty to all counts when he was arraigned at Nowra District Court in March 2023. He told the media scrum outside the court that he was "looking forward to having the opportunity to prove my innocence".
Prosecutors will allege Ward indecently assaulted a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013, and allegedly sexually abused a 27-year-old man in Sydney's Potts Point in September 2015.
The three-week trial was scheduled to begin at the Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Monday, April 8, however defence barrister Ed Anderson on Thursday submitted a notice of motion citing the defence didn't think it would be in a position to begin.
He raised a number of issues including getting across evidence, like a witness statement received on Wednesday. Crown prosecutor Monika Knowles opposed the application.
Judge Warwick Hunt granted the application, with a new trial date to be fixed when the case returns to court on April 22, with Ward excused from attending.
"With some regret ... I am ultimately persuaded that the proper basis for the vacation of the trial has been made out," he said.
The trial is not expected to run until late 2024 or in 2025.
Ward, a former Liberal minister, was dumped from the party and suspended from parliament after being charged.
He recontested the seat of Kiama as an Independent MP and won in March 2023.
