Shoalhaven's deputy mayor resigns due to increased international workload

Shoalhaven Councillor Deputy Mayor Evan Christen has resigned as deputy mayor due to increased work commitments.
The consultant on irrigation in developing countries has taken on new projects in East Timor and Ethiopia, requiring several overseas trips in coming months.
"This means that I don't have the availability to attend the invitations to the various community events that often come up," he said.
"I'll be going to East Timor probably three times in the next three months, and off to Ethiopia as well, and with that travel I just won't have the availability to be around, which is what you need when you're deputy mayor."
Cr Christen said he loved working on irrigation projects in developing countries, particularly with climate variability increasing, "so having some irrigation really helps farmers weather the dry periods - it fells really useful to be doing that".
In East Timor Cr Christen is involved in "a scoping exercise", reviewing the country's rice sector, working with a government wanting to increase production.
"We'll look at all the factors and draw up a plan that can be taken forward, and hopefully we'll get some funding for that plan," he said.
In Ethiopia Cr Christen will be working on a project similar to one he has been organising in Uganda, in which the government is providing individual farmers with subsidised solar-powered irrigation equipment.
The experience in Uganda showed the equipment "sets them on the path to more productive farming and more income," he said.
That was having a dramatic impact.
"Once they've got it kick-started and moving, it allows more investment, which is really good to see," Cr Christen said.
"I've been amazed at how much farmers have invested when they've got the confidence of having some water there".
Cr Christen said he had been "honoured to assist the mayor and Shoalhaven City Council staff and the community as deputy mayor" since being elected to the role in September 2023.
"I am especially pleased with the appointment of the new CEO and the skills and experience she brings and will support her as much as possible."
Cr Christen said he was committed to serving the community for the rest of this council term, but "it's going to be more difficult for me moving into the future to have time enough for council, but we'll see how that plays out.
"I am committed to continue to support the council for the rest of this term and look always to speak up for social equity in provision of services and infrastructure and maintenance of the Shoalhaven environment and character," he said.
A new deputy mayor is expected to be elected on Monday, April 22, with several contenders tipped to stand.
