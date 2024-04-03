Heavy rain forecast as people in flood prone areas urged to watch conditions

Heavy rain is expected to hit the Shoalhaven over the next couple of days, ahead of several sports starting their seasons on the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology says falls on between 20 and 70mm are expected on Friday, April 5, and between 8 and 60mm the following day, before clearing late Saturday.
While the Shoalhaven was not expecting as much rain as some other parts of the state, Morgan Pumpa from the BOM said people in flood prone areas should watch the conditions.
"Just keep looking at the forecast, keep checking the warnings, keep an eye out for the flood watch, consider your movements for Friday and Saturday," she said.
"If you need to be out and about for work or other commitments, it is expected to be rather unpleasant, unsettles with quite severe weather conditions, the chance for some heavy rainfall, and possibly some locally intense rainfall with thunderstorms."
Ms Pumpa said the system bringing the rain was moving and slowing down so, "Things could change between now and when we get to the event itself."
The bureau has also warned of large and powerful surf conditions which are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing, along the South Coast on Friday.
Ms Pumpa said the weather system was not meeting all the criteria to qualify as an East Coast Low.
"But nonetheless it will be wet but not hugely windy, with thunderstorms and the potential for locally intense rainfall," she said.
