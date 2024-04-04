South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Planning and heritage investigations are underway for Berry by Shoalhaven Council

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 5 2024 - 10:24am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven City Council is currently invetsigating plannign and heritage restrictions in Berry. Picture from file
Shoalhaven City Council is currently invetsigating plannign and heritage restrictions in Berry. Picture from file

Shoalhaven City Council (SCC) is investigating creating a Development Control Plan for Berry to provide guidelines across future developments in the town, including the potential to increase heritage protections.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.